Virginia Passed Very Lax Reporting Laws on School Sexual Battery Cases

















The far-left Virginia legislature passed a bill in 2020 that was signed by Governor ‘Coonman’ Northam last year that allowed schools to not report “sexual battery, stalking, violation of a protection order, and violent threats occurring on school property.”

It is similar to the Obama Promise program that enables violent youth in schools. The Parkland shooter escaped punishment repeatedly thanks to the Promise program.

House Bill 257 removed misdemeanors from Virginia’s code about reporting requirements.

It is clear that people who commit misdemeanors like this often escalate into committing more serious crimes, especially if no one stops them early on. The Virginia law is not based on science or the law, just misguided feelings. It’s a disgrace.

However, in the case of the two girls who were raped in the Loudon County School District, they were felonies. The school was required to report them.

The school didn’t report the rapes and broke the law.

According to the bill, Battery becomes a felony when it involves forcible sexual touching through coercive means. Sexual battery turns into sexual assault legally in Virginia when it involves rape, sodomy, or another form of aggravated sexual battery, reports National Review.

The school kept it quiet so they could push through a rule allowing biological males into female restrooms and locker rooms.

At a school board meeting on transgender guidance held less than a month after the attack, Loudoun County Public Schools superintendent Scott Ziegler announced that “to my knowledge, we don’t have any record of assaults occurring in our restrooms.”

Related















