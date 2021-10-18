Lindsey Graham Calls for Joe Biden’s Impeachment Over the Border Crisis

















Joe Biden’s longtime friend Lindsey Graham is calling for Biden’s impeachment over the border crisis.

“There’s been 100% increase in fentanyl seizures at the Yuma sector alone. Our borders are completely open, they’re porous, people are pouring in, drugs are pouring in,” Graham said.

“Here’s what I worry about: Terrorists getting in the middle of this group and killing a bunch of us. The incompetence in Afghanistan of turning Afghanistan over to the terrorists, the Taliban, will allow Al Qaeda and ISIS to roam freely and an open border is going to meet one day and some terrorist is going to take advantage of this system, come here and kill a bunch of us if we don’t change.”

“Joe Biden is criminally negligent. His administration, I think, is criminally negligent when it comes to controlling our border,” he added.

“Our men and women of the Border Patrol and ICE are under siege. They’re American heroes. You just would not believe what it’s like to work along the border. I don’t know how they do it and they’ve been completely abandoned by President Biden. He should be impeached over this. This is dereliction of duty and a bunch of Americans are going to get killed if we don’t change our policies quickly.”

MUST SEE: Senator @LindseyGrahamSC just returned from the Yuma sector of the border and has stunning new details about an additional surge of migrants who are infiltrating our country. pic.twitter.com/IxivscsGWh — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) October 17, 2021

Donald Trump discussed it briefly today with Bill O’Reilly:



The world is coming and we don’t know who they are:

Group of 80 migrants from Georgia, Venezuela, Brazil, Uzbekistan and El Salvador apprehended by border patrol in the Yuma sector pic.twitter.com/2fsKPqVOJZ — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) October 15, 2021

My first time encountering migrants from India crossing illegally into Yuma at ‘The Gap’. So far I’ve encountered migrants from 8 different countries today in Yuma pic.twitter.com/IujT57ACTu — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) October 15, 2021

Related















