Virginia Thugs Trap Officer in Her Car, Threatening Her

A large group of thugs in Fairfax County took over a street and surrounded a police car. They damaged the officer’s vehicle and tried to open the door to drag her out. You can listen to her calmly radio into the station on the clips.

This happened on Easter Sunday.

One person tried to remove the license plate from the vehicle, and others “jumped on her cruiser and continuously banged on the windows.”

“It appears at least one man was hanging outside of a vehicle, brandishing a rifle,” a statement said. The statement included a picture of a man hanging out the widow of a white car, with a circle around what appears to be a firearm.

After dozens of police arrived, the thugs began to disperse, but there was a lack of urgency, pointing to the brazenness of their actions.

Twenty-year-old Dylan Heckard was charged with abduction, assault of a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice, and wearing a mask in public. A 17-year-old was also charged with abduction and disorderly conduct.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said the street takeovers are common, but this one was concerning because of the threat to the officer.

It seems like they’re escalating because they are getting away with lesser offenses.

The Chief said he believes “We narrowly escaped a line-of-duty death scenario of our own, because one of our officers was surrounded by a bunch of masked, tough-guy-wannabe-thugs who surrounded her car, and acted in a criminal manner, in a way that I’ll tell you is never going to happen again in Fairfax County.”

He said they will be ready the next time.

Fairfax County, VA Takeover mob surrounds an officer and begins damaging her vehicle. They are pursuing charges on the ones they can I.D. Little Dylan here made it easy since he allegedly took a selfie and posted it on social media. Lucky he’s not pancake Dylan. pic.twitter.com/f3p5SZCN7d — Glendale Arizona FOP Lodge 12 (@GlendaleFOP12) April 7, 2024

Fairfax, VA •Illegal street “takeover”.

•They tried to open the doors of the police car.

•One officer was injured.

•4 warrants have been issued. •If a mob surrounds your car & tries to open the door.

•That IS a deadly threat.

•Respond accordingly. pic.twitter.com/CbKWtsg6Wf — police.law.news (@policelawnews) April 4, 2024

Related