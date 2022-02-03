2 ISIS Killed in Syria to “Make Us Safer” While Our Borders Are Wide Open to Anyone

Joe Biden on Thursday said it was the leader of ISIS, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, who killed the civilians during the raid that ended terrorist al-Qurayshi’s life. He blew himself up, along with his family and others in the building as the US troops closed in, according to Joe. That could be true or it could be a lie. We already saw how they lie in Afghanistan when they blew up an innocent family and blamed the family for it.

IT WAS THE TERRORIST’S FAULT

“We do know that as our troops approached to capture the terrorist, in a final act of desperate cowardness, with no regard to the lives of his own families or others in the building, he chose to blow himself up,” Biden said at the White House.

“Not just at the vest but to blow up that third floor, rather than face justice for the crimes he has committed, taking several members of his family with him just as his predecessor did,” he added.

Biden thanked the brave troops. He added that a raid was chosen over a drone attack. Troops knew there were others in the building, including his family.

Troops also killed an ISIS lieutenant.

Thirteen people, including women and children, were reportedly killed, though a senior administration official disputed public reports about casualties, saying a family and children were evacuated safely from the dwelling where the raid occurred.

So, don’t take any of that to the bank.

Biden needed to kill a terrorist to distract from his disastrous administration of this country. As he kills one or two in a distant land, others could and are easily coming in through our open borders.

KNOWING ISIS IS AFTER THE US ON A GLOBAL SCALE, BIDEN LEAVES THE BORDERS OPEN

Biden said that since al-Qurayshi took over in 2019, he’s launched terrorists attacks globally.

“Since then, ISIS has directed terrorist operations targeting Americans, our allies and our partners, and countless civilians in the Middle East, Africa and in South Asia,” Biden said.

Knowing this, he continues to leave our BORDERS OPEN. Does he think they aren’t smart enough to figure out they can just walk into our country from Mexico?

In a statement earlier on Thursday, Biden said it was a successful “counterterrorism operation to protect the American people and our Allies, and make the world a safer place.”

We’re safer? AS OUR BORDERS ARE OPEN???

They’re releasing these terrorists into the country when they do catch them.

On the BOrder with the inimitable Bo Snerdley talking all about the Venezuelan migrant-terrorist suspect who swam the Rio Grande and was released by ICE out of concern that he might catch Covid-19 in detention. Yeah, yeah.. I know.https://t.co/Vs5MRjcOxD — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) February 3, 2022

Related