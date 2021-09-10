Visual evidence Biden’s team droned an innocent family then lied about it

















EvanHill, a visual investigator for the NY Times states that the final act of the U.S. war in Afghanistan was a drone strike in Kabul that killed 10 people. Their latest investigation shows how a man the military saw as an “imminent threat” and “ISIS facilitator” was actually an aid worker returning to his family.

The New York Times obtained exclusive security camera footage and witness accounts to show how the military launched a drone strike that killed 10 people in Kabul on Aug. 29 without knowing whom it was hitting.

Watch the brief video of the investigation. It is strong evidence that the Milley team droned an innocent family and then lied about it. It’s not conclusive, but, if true, it needs to be thoroughly probed.

Isn’t this a war crime?

Milley lied. He murdered a US ally and his entire family. War crime.

pic.twitter.com/oMbYH0e0pi — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 10, 2021

Related















