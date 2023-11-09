Real Headline: My Testicles Don’t Make Me Less of a Woman

By
M Dowling
-
1
31

This is a real headline, My testicles don’t make me less of a woman. Uh, no, they do. That’s the very definition of a man. Caster, you’re not a woman.

Mokgadi Caster Semenya OIB is a South African middle-distance runner and winner of two Olympic gold medals and three World Championships in the women’s 800 meters.

He took a title from a woman and he’s a biological male. It’s wrong to encourage this. He is a normal male who is contributing to the destruction of women’s sports.

This is one of the best clown stories this week.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Peter B. Prange
Guest
Peter B. Prange
1 minute ago

I have always appreciated athletic women. My wife was a great sprinter and good softball player. My daughters were good in running and soccer.
Can’t say I like women’s rugby or other forms like American football, or similar sports.

What troubles me is why more people don’t demand keeping so-called women’s sports, clear of fakes claiming to be women.

Do that many people hate women so much?

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz