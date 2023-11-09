This is a real headline, My testicles don’t make me less of a woman. Uh, no, they do. That’s the very definition of a man. Caster, you’re not a woman.

Mokgadi Caster Semenya OIB is a South African middle-distance runner and winner of two Olympic gold medals and three World Championships in the women’s 800 meters.

He took a title from a woman and he’s a biological male. It’s wrong to encourage this. He is a normal male who is contributing to the destruction of women’s sports.

This is one of the best clown stories this week.

“My testicles don’t make me less of a woman” – Caster Semenya Of course, this outlandish statement went totally unchallenged this morning Semenya is not a woman with high testosterone levels. He is a male with normal testosterone levels. pic.twitter.com/LKhkP7SnlN — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) November 7, 2023