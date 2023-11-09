This is a real headline, My testicles don’t make me less of a woman. Uh, no, they do. That’s the very definition of a man. Caster, you’re not a woman.
Mokgadi Caster Semenya OIB is a South African middle-distance runner and winner of two Olympic gold medals and three World Championships in the women’s 800 meters.
He took a title from a woman and he’s a biological male. It’s wrong to encourage this. He is a normal male who is contributing to the destruction of women’s sports.
This is one of the best clown stories this week.
“My testicles don’t make me less of a woman” – Caster Semenya
Of course, this outlandish statement went totally unchallenged this morning
Semenya is not a woman with high testosterone levels. He is a male with normal testosterone levels. pic.twitter.com/LKhkP7SnlN
— Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) November 7, 2023
I have always appreciated athletic women. My wife was a great sprinter and good softball player. My daughters were good in running and soccer.
Can’t say I like women’s rugby or other forms like American football, or similar sports.
What troubles me is why more people don’t demand keeping so-called women’s sports, clear of fakes claiming to be women.
Do that many people hate women so much?