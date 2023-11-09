Vivek Nukes, Ronna Melts Down, Dump These Debates, Trump Won

How to Make Everyone Look Bad in a Debate

Vivek Ramaswamy echos Donald Trump’s policies, but he went full metal jacket on his fellow Republicans and NBC. Chris Christie was fairly normal for as much as I watched it [I had better things to do.] The moderators preferred to mostly ignore the candidate in a distant second place, Ron DeSantis.

On the other hand, Buck Sexton said: Credit where it’s due: this was a good, substantive debate. Professional and fair. NBC did well.

At the end, the audience chanted, “Trump, Trump, Trump.”

The choice should be clear: We can elect a president who will keep us out of World War III or we can elect a Dick Cheney in 3-inch heels. Because there are two of them on stage with me tonight. @RonDeSantis @NikkiHaley pic.twitter.com/i21U4tErmU — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) November 9, 2023

He was brutal to everybody, NBC, Ronna, Republicans, Haley, and probably others. I’m not saying I disagree with him. However, I really didn’t want him to trash the party. His words will be in Dem ads.

Best debate opening we’ve ever seen. Vivek comes out swinging at Ronna McDaniel. Vivek invites RNC Ronna to resign on stage. Vivek demands Kristin Welker and Lester Holt answer the damn question.pic.twitter.com/tPUIIxasmp — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 9, 2023

RONNA WENT BALLISTIC

According to Cassandra MacDonald of Casssandra Rocks, Ronna went ballistic to her closest fifty friends within earshot.

“He’s an asshole. Total asshole,” McDaniel said. “He’s desperate because he’s doing bad in the polls. He won’t be getting a cent from us.” [Power abuse? What do you think?]

She also loudly booed him during his exchange with Nikki Haley, according to the person sitting nearby.

“She was in complete MELTDOWN mode over Vivek,” the source said. “This was in the middle of the audience, within ear shot of at least 50 people.”

Ronna calmed down here:

First on @townhallcom: RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel reacts to the third GOP presidential debate in Miami and a call from the stage for her to resign. pic.twitter.com/hNAFaa1Ua1 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 9, 2023

This is soooo true:

.@VivekGRamaswamy Just Called Joe Biden a ‘Puppet’ on the GOP Debate Stage “I also want to close with one message to the Democratic Party: end this farce that Joe Biden is going to be your nominee. We know he’s not even the President of the United States. He’s a puppet for the… pic.twitter.com/nYj5yjRS7j — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) November 9, 2023

The audience was chanting, “Trump, Trump, Trump,” at the end. Ron DeSantis left the stage, throwing out his hands. The moderators ignored him for the most part, and he probably didn’t like the tenor.

On the other hand, this is how the Trump rally looked:

There’s no place like a Trump rally! MASSIVE CROWD tonight in Hialeah, Florida, while the jokers and primary non-challengers kiss the asses of globalist donors and other America last losers at the low ratings debate. Trump 2024! pic.twitter.com/iWgIpIyAoE — Alex Bruesewitz (@alexbruesewitz) November 9, 2023

Looks like Vivek is fighting with Ronna:

Wow. Vivek Ramaswamy appears to be exchanging words with RNC chair Ronna McDaniel post-debate. Vivek called for her resignation at start of tonight’s debate. pic.twitter.com/ONrFcWDD3y — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 9, 2023

Trump was interviewed shortly before the debate. Would he consider Tucker as VP? He might since Tucker has common sense.

Clay Travis & Buck Sexton interview with President Trump a few hours before the rally at Mar-a-Lago…… pic.twitter.com/yXeyBN3eCx — The TRUMP PAGE (@MichaelDeLauzon) November 9, 2023

TRUTH

RAMASWAMY: “Ukraine is not a paragon of democracy. This is a country that has banned 11 opposition parties. It has consolidated all media into one state TV media arm. That’s not democratic. It has threatened not to hold elections this year unless the U.S. forks over more money.… pic.twitter.com/UKNqz3YxHx — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 9, 2023

