Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Plan to Avoid Peace

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy‘s behavior yesterday in the Oval Office was despicable. He was rude, rolled his eyes, and talked down to the American administration to embarrass them. He continually made faces while interrupting the president and the vice president.

JD could see all the eye rolling but Trump couldn’t sitting beside Zelenskyy. JD was having none of it and called him out. He has Trump’s back; something Pence never had pic.twitter.com/1RmI7iKe2S — My moms caregiver (@mymomcare) March 1, 2025

This wasn’t the first time his behavior was unacceptable.

Zelenskyy went onto Fox News’s Special Report and expressed his newfound gratitude to America, but he refused to apologize to the administration. He’s playing some nasty game.

The fight began when Donald Trump and JD Vance defended themselves. They said it didn’t matter if Joe Biden sounded tougher because Vladimir Putin knew he wasn’t tough. He was weak.

Zelenskyy didn’t want to hear about ceasefires and went into a spiel about Putin not honoring them. Ukraine didn’t honor them either, just as an aside.

The Ukrainian President didn’t like to hear that they wanted to engage in diplomacy. Somehow Zelensky didn’t realize he wasn’t going to get whatever he asked for endlessly.

Donald Trump offered him a way to end this war and give him prosperity for generations to come, but Zelensky didn’t feel that was enough. Zelenskyy demanded security guarantees and all the rights of NATO membership. He also demanded air defense systems.

President Trump is threatening to remove military aid from Ukraine.

This tension has been building for a while. Zelenskyy campaigned for Joe Biden in Pennsylvania last year, interfering in our internal politics.

Biden also lost his temper with Zelenskyy in June during a phone call when the Ukrainian leader pushed for more aid. With the raised voice, Biden said Zelenskyy could show “a little more gratitude.”

The Tension Has Been Building

In mid-February, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent met with Zelenskyy in Kyiv. Zelenskyy was deliberately rude and delayed the meeting because he slept in. His arrogance is boundless.

Zelenskyy publicly rejected the mineral deal and criticized the US for meeting in Saudi Arabia without him. It’s clear why they didn’t invite him. He’s impossible.

A week after being rude to Bessent, he said Trump lived in a “disinformation space.” He is trying to capitalize on the hatred towards Trump in this country. He’s a manipulative individual.

Zelenskyy canceled all his DC events yesterday and immediately contacted French president Macron. He is also talking to NATO chief Mark Rutte. He’s trying to line up the rest of NATO against Donald Trump no doubt. The EU doesn’t want peace. They want to keep the fight going.

After the contentious talks between Zelenskyy and the White House yesterday, Macron tweeted “Russia is the aggressor,” sending the message of where he stands. Europeans still believe that even though Russia couldn’t take over Ukraine, that they will march onto Europe and take over Europe.

Zelenskyy is a puppet of the UN and the World Economic Forum. He will attend the WEF conference next month, and Zelenskyy clearly is part of their fight against the administration. WEF wants Donald Trump and Russia destroyed.

NEW – Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says his government is preparing to participate in Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum in Davos next month. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 28, 2022

Elon Musk has publicly suggested an audit into the hundreds of billions of dollars in U.S. aid sent to Ukraine, potentially involving his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email