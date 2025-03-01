Panicky AOC Asks AG Bondi If She Is Under Investigation

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the bizarre representative from New York, wrote an obnoxious letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi asking if she is under investigation.

AOC is concerned that Tom Homan weaponized her office by claiming she – AOC – is violating the law.

AOC has gone out of her way to protect illegal criminals in this country. She puts out videos telling them how to evade ICE.

Tom Homan warned her it might be illegal and he has referred her to the AG to answer that question.

In her letter, she wrote that Attorney General Bondi must be aware of the First Amendment of the United States Constitution.

AOC then claimed she is merely educating the public about their rights. Actually she’s educating criminal illegal aliens about how to evade ICE to be specific. Criminal foreigners have a friend in AOC.

In what world is teaching criminals to evade law enforcement, free speech?

