Vote Democrat for More of This

After two shootings, Mayor Jenny is finally going to dismantle the lawless autonomous zone. It only took one murder and two critically ill people to get her to do the right thing. Vote Democrat for more lawlessness. They want to defund the police and close prisons, releasing prisoners by the thousands.

Mayor Jenny Durkan will undoubtedly take a long time and try to reason with these lunatics.

Someone was live streaming during the shooting at “CHAZ.” This is right at the main border entrance, where the “security” and “street medic” teams have set up a base at the Rancho Bravo Tacos restaurant. pic.twitter.com/vkx5dXbzkV — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 22, 2020

“The table is covered in blood.” The brother of man who died at CHAZ describes what he witnessed when he arrived at the scene. CHAZ “street medics” gave wannabe treatment at the Ranchos Tacos Restaurant they’ve been occupying as command center. pic.twitter.com/O4Vf3xTrQw — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 22, 2020

An autonomous zone is now popping up in D.C. They call it BHAZ. The mayor of D.C. is another Democrat who is on the side of the Marxist radicals. The radicals tried to take down the statue of Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Park.

The radicals have sworn to get rid of the President and they want another manufactured crisis.

Of course an “autonomous zone” pops up in D.C. as soon as I come back to the area. https://t.co/PZMtzH1rKr — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 22, 2020

The Democrats, the hard-left Black Lives Matter, and Antifa have one mission — get rid of Trump and his followers.

Vote Democrat and have more of this:

They’re out of control in Atlanta, zone 6, where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by an officer. Brooks tried to escape and became violent. Democrats don’t care. They charged one officer with murder and the other with three felonies.

Absurdly, they are now trying to say white supremacists are responsible for the violence and shootings in the area.

If you want more of this, vote Democrat.

White Cop responds to shooting in Atlanta: Mob surrounds him, “No White cops”, “Get the F out of here”, “Get your White face out of here”… #BLM pic.twitter.com/9wJWYBDzMO — Digital Forests (@DigitalForests) June 22, 2020

Protesters in Atlanta burned American flags outside a police precinct in reaction to the killing of Rayshard Brooks last night. 📽️ @CNN pic.twitter.com/ljO1lGLFOl — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) June 23, 2020

Police are completely powerless in Atlanta. Here’s how the mob greeted police responding to a new shooting at the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was shot. pic.twitter.com/QatIwLPGxg — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 22, 2020