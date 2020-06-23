Vote Democrat for More of This

By
M. Dowling
-
2

After two shootings, Mayor Jenny is finally going to dismantle the lawless autonomous zone. It only took one murder and two critically ill people to get her to do the right thing. Vote Democrat for more lawlessness. They want to defund the police and close prisons, releasing prisoners by the thousands.

Mayor Jenny Durkan will undoubtedly take a long time and try to reason with these lunatics.

An autonomous zone is now popping up in D.C. They call it BHAZ. The mayor of D.C. is another Democrat who is on the side of the Marxist radicals. The radicals tried to take down  the statue of Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Park.

The radicals have sworn to get rid of the President and they want another manufactured crisis.

The Democrats, the hard-left Black Lives Matter, and Antifa have one mission — get rid of Trump and his followers.

Vote Democrat and have more of this:

They’re out of control in Atlanta, zone 6, where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by an officer. Brooks tried to escape and became violent. Democrats don’t care. They charged one officer with murder and the other with three felonies.

Absurdly, they are now trying to say white supremacists are responsible for the violence and shootings in the area.

If you want more of this, vote Democrat.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

2 COMMENTS

  3. The local station interviewed a Woman Marine who says she trained police overseas. During the interview all she did was whine. What a disgrace to the Corps. R. Lee Ermy would have a few words for her.

    They interviewed some social worker who was complaining about social services and the homeless, yet she’s protesting police. She’s needs to direct Her anger to the mayor. The Mayor is the one who deals with those problems. ALL the protestors of the police are directing their anger to the WRONG people. It’s the local governments they should be protesting. See how Damn Quick something is done if they ALL went to the Mayor’s house.

Leave a Reply