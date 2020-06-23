Adam Schiff’s sick plan to interfere in the election – impeach Trump again

Sunday on NBC’s ‘Meet the Press,’ partisan anchor Chuck Todd interviewed the sly liar, perfectly despicable Rep. Adam Schiff. He’s taken a low profile lately, but we know he hasn’t gone anywhere. He’s undoubtedly been planning this next move with Speaker Pelosi.

The timing of John Bolton’s book was no coincidence, of course. Schiff suggested he will call Bolton to testify at a hearing. Schiff plans to drag out every word of Bolton’s book in hearings until the election to chip away at President Trump’s support. Demented Joe needs all the help he can get. He’s also looking at impeachment again.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-BOLTON 3.0

Schiff said, “We will look at what allegations like those involving Turkey and other countries, particularly involving China, need to be fleshed out and exposed to the light of day, and then we’ll make our decisions.”

He continued, “But, you know, we do need, I think, to expose the length and breadth of this president’s depravity and how much it is endangering the country. So those facts are going to need to come out, and we are discussing with the Speaker and my fellow chairs just how to do that.”

Schiff added, “I don’t think we should wait if we conclude that there are important things that he says that need to be exposed to the public. The public needs to know exactly what they have in this president. A lot of it is not a surprise, but at the same time, exposure of this president’s misconduct is the best way to protect the country. Congress can take steps to protect the country.”

He’s referring to Bolton’s accusation that President Trump told Xi to keep building the concentration camps. That is ridiculous. Bolton is causing serious harm to President Trump’s ability to work with China’s President and Xi is a serious threat to the United States.

Bolton is a traitor, who, according to the Attorney General, reveals secret information in the book. It’s also obvious he is endangering national security by weakening the President.

IMPEACH

Schiff exposed his plan. It is to interfere in the election and impeach the president again

“If you don’t act now, and you sort of wait to act and you wait to see what happens in November, is that too late? If you believe he has done impeachable acts with the Chinese government, can you really wait until after the election to put Bolton under oath, to start the process?”