Voter fraud? Dem judge erases Republican candidates lead

Claims of voter fraud in an extremely tight New York congressional race are growing. A Republican candidate had her lead over a Democratic incumbent completely erased, the Washington Examiner reported. A Democrat judge miraculously found ballots.

On election night, Republican Claudia Tenney was leading freshman Democrat Rep. Anthony Brindisi (NY) by 28,000 votes. Over the past several weeks, mail-in ballots brought Brindisi to just under about 200 votes.

Then Oswego County state Supreme Court Justice Scott DelConte, a Democrat, intervened, reviewing “spoiled” ballots that had been initially rejected. That gave Brindisi the lead by only 13 votes.

Brindisi jumped on it and declared victory.

“This process and the integrity of our election are critical to our republic. This judicial review has been fair, open, honest, and transparent and I remain confident that voters’ voices will be heard,” Brindisi said. “In January I will be sworn in and continue to work with both parties and stand up to anyone on behalf of all of New York’s 22nd district.”

Meanwhile, Tenney’s campaign explained in a statement they essentially believe that voter fraud gave Brindisi the edge.

Campaign spokesman Sean Kennedy said, according to WSTM-TV:

Governor Cuomo’s unfair, unwise, and unilateral rules changes and administrative burdens overwhelmed our voting system and created this utter dysfunction. As a result, the law was not followed when ballots were challenged and tabulated in this election. The result remains far from resolved. Hundreds of ineligible ballots were illegally or improperly cast including votes by the dead, non-residents, or unregistered voters. Those ballots should not – and must not – be counted. The hearing in court has already established that the current tally includes invalid votes and that the process to review and count the massive amount of paper ballots is fractured. Today’s misleading and inaccurate tally is rife with errors and mistakes that must be rectified before this election is certified. It is far from final. Our team will fight to ensure the rights of every voter who cast a legal and proper ballot are preserved and not diluted. We cannot sacrifice accuracy for speed. When that is done, we feel strongly that Claudia Tenney will be certified the winner of the race for the 22nd District of New York.

Of course, that’s fair.

On Monday, all eight counties in New York’s 22nd Congressional District delivered their first official cumulative vote count, showing Tenney with the lead — by just 12 votes, 155,492-155,480.

Tenney’s lead was later corrected by a single additional vote after one county revised its final tally.

However, the final winner of the race will be decided by about 2,500 contested mail-in ballots, according to Syracuse.com. Democrats have the absentee balloting sewn up throughout the country. They harvest ballots and the drop boxes are not secure. The endless voting puts us in the category of a third world nation. Whiplash: now it’s Claudia Tenney (R) back ahead of Rep. Anthony Brindisi (D) by 12 votes in #NY22 after Herkimer Co. revises its count. Legal fight far from over. https://t.co/kxgFrbRGjI — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 30, 2020