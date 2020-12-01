Damning? MI witness: xeroxed military ballots & officials overriding voters

The Michigan Senate Oversight Committee on Tuesday held a hearing in Lansing on election fraud and irregularities. One of those anomalies was the ballot dump of 130,000 votes after the counting was stopped.

One witness on Tuesday said all of the military ballots she saw looked like “Xerox copies” of each other. She said that were registered Michigan voters and 100% went for Joe Biden.

The witness, Patty, described how election officials overrode the system to enter non-registered voters. Every vote was for Joe Biden.

“Not one of the military ballots was a registered voter, um, and the ballots looked like they were all exactly the same Xerox copies of the ballot. They were all for Biden across the board. There wasn’t a single Trump vote and none of the voters were registered,” Patty said.

“They had to manually enter the names, addresses, enter birthdate of 1/1/2020 which would override the system and allow them to enter non-registered voters of which I saw several that day, throughout the day. That’s how they would override voters that were neither in the electronic poll book or in the supplemental updated poll book.”

Watch:

