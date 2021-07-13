VoterGA presents evidence of duplicate scanned ballots, 60% reporting errors in 2020 election

















On Monday night Garland Favorito, the founder of the election integrity group VoterGA, announced a Tuesday morning presser.

VoterGA reviewed highlights of its amended ballot inspection complaint and provide proof that election fraud occurred in the November 2020 election.

Todd Wood, a conservative media personality, gave Steve Bannon a preview. He said they found hundreds of falsified tallies on the Georgia Secretary of State’s website.

They found 4,000 duplicate ballots and thousands of ballots with no chain of custody for the three day period from the drop off.

He called it “very provable fraud.” The error reporting rate in Fulton’s hand count audit was 60%. Read the report and watch the presser:

BREAKING!🚨🚨🚨

FULTON COUNTY, GA: @VoterGa presents evidence of duplicate scanned batches uncovered from ballot images obtained from lawsuit. Identical markings/writing prove ballots counted multiple times, compromising official certified election results! @RealAmVoice pic.twitter.com/yPVQ01AtEL — Heather Mullins – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) (@TalkMullins) July 13, 2021

Mr. Favorito released the stunning report, which, if accurate, should send someone to prison.

Breaking,

VoterGA: Garland Favorito, releases Stunning New Report: Fulton County Georgia Recount Included 60% Error Reporting Rate — THOUSANDS of Fraudulent Biden Votes pic.twitter.com/kMuVIfx1EE — 🇺🇸Robert.N🇺🇸 (@Rob_Noorollah) July 13, 2021

