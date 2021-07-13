CNN’s medical tyrant argues for banning the unvaccinated

















Dr. Leana Wen, CNN medical contributor and former head of Planned Parenthood, continues to push her tyrannical views. She argues that life needs to be made difficult for those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Her ideas are to mandate twice-weekly tests and ban the unvaccinated from public events.

“It needs to be hard for people to remain unvaccinated,” Wen urged. “Right now, it’s kind of the opposite.”

”But at some point these mandates, by workplaces, by schools, I think it will be important to say, ‘Hey, you can opt out, but if you want to opt out, you have to sign these forms, you have to get twice-weekly testing,’” the CNN contributor said. “Basically, we need to make getting vaccinated the easy choice.”

The unvaccinated have too much freedom, says Wen.

Watch:

CNN guest @DrAliSKhan: "In certain settings we should be mandate vaccination. Health-care settings, long-term care settings, prisons, other large settings with lots of people. We should be mandating vaccination and I’d like to see that extended to other settings, obviously" pic.twitter.com/0mD894gebV — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 12, 2021

Last year, CNN had Wen and other kooks calling for human rights abuses in the name of COV.

In April, Wen said we had a narrow window to get our freedoms back. She thinks as a doctor she can rob us of our freedoms.

One CNN doctor said last year that Christmas can’t be fun. The medical profession is out of control.

Dr. Andrew Pastewski's advice for the holidays? “Christmas should not be fun this year." pic.twitter.com/6uclOa5tmt — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) December 24, 2020

Basically, CNN, like MSNBC, only has tyrannical, dishonest extremists on.

CNN’s John Harwood admitted they use COV to push their [hard left] agenda.

