VP Harris: Nothing About Abortion Requires Abandoning Your Religion

Vice President Kamala Harris informed the American public that they can still support killing babies through abortion without having to give up their religious beliefs. Nothing about abortion conflicts with your religion.

Talking to reporters, Harris said that there is no conflict between religious faith and support for the widespread protection of abortion, reports Townhall.

“For those of us of faith, I think that we agree…there’s nothing about this issue [of abortion] that will require anyone to abandon their faith,” she said.

In other words, God’s all in on killing the unborn, perhaps post-birth too.

Watch:

KAMALA HARRIS: “For those of us of faith, I think that we agree…there’s nothing about this issue [of abortion] that will require anyone to abandon their faith” pic.twitter.com/6DsMBgqFLQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 17, 2022

OUT OF TOUCH?

Catholics, evangelical Protestants, and many Jews believe abortion goes against their faith, reports Daily Wire.

New York Times bestselling author, Steven Mansfield writes: Lord have mercy. This woman is either ignorant or deeply deceived: “Kamala Harris argues there is no conflict between abortion rights and religious faith”.

Lord have mercy. This woman is either ignorant or deeply deceived: “Kamala Harris argues there is no conflict between abortion rights and religious faith” https://t.co/0opV6OA6oD — Stephen Mansfield (@MansfieldWrites) June 18, 2022

Related