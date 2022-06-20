Pixar’s Buzz Lightyear Is Heading for Box Office Flop-dom

Disney ruined Buzz Lightyear according to many who saw it or boycotted it. Disney canceled Tim Allen as Buzz, which did not go over well. Others didn’t like the gay make-out scene since it seemed unnecessary and political.

Disney is not making the money it hoped to make. The film opened with an estimated $51 million in North American sales vs. some projections of $70 million. They didn’t knock Jurassic World Dominion out of first place either.

It’s heading for live streaming.

Lightyear’s best friend, space ranger Commander Alisha Hawthorne, has a wife, Kiko. MSN boasts of it as the most significant same-sex relationship yet in a Pixar feature.

“It’s an excellent sign of the times that things are moving in the right direction, but you can’t help but feel like there’s bitter aftertaste [when] acknowledging the fact it is even worthy of discussion,” Evans says of such representation 27 years after Pixar’s first feature film, “Toy Story.” Doing so “reveals the fact that it’s long overdue, and reveals the fact that it’s something that is still not the norm. So there’s still a long way to go.”

Tim Allen Canceled?

Basically, they have politicized a cartoon by taking out Tim Allen. Some felt it flopped at the box office because parents want to take their kids to watch Buzz Lightyear on a space adventure, not a cartoon gay couple makeout session.

The scenes include the studio’s first acknowledged same-sex kiss in a feature. Pixar plans more of that according to MSN.

The kissing scene got the movie banned in some 14 Middle Eastern and Asian countries.

In Singapore, the film has been approved only for audiences over 16 years of age, according to the agency in charge of the media regulation in the country. “While it is an excellent animated film set in the U.S. context, Singapore is a diverse society where we have multiple sensibilities and viewpoints,” said Cheryl Ng, chair of the country’s Films Consultative Panel (FCP), in a statement. “This being a children’s cartoon, a significant number of FCP members felt that the overt depiction of same-gender marriage would warrant a higher rating.”

Diversity is not a Disney trademark.

