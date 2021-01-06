VP Pence releases a letter on “doing the right thing”

President Trump called on Vice President Michael Pence to “do the right thing” during the rally today, but the Vice President released a letter saying that it is his considered judgment that he cannot accept or reject Electoral votes. His role is as Parliamentarian. He believes he cannot usurp the role of the people.

Read:

NEW: Pence says he will not block Joe Biden’s electors: “My oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not” pic.twitter.com/DiwvPjhVD4 — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) January 6, 2021

As a constitutional conservative, I do agree with Mike Pence. However, we are facing communism and a soft takeover of the United States. We will possibly end up in a Civil War. Many of us will not accept communism or socialism.

This is the job of Congress, not the Vice President. If one person can change the electoral vote, is that what we want?

Mike Pence has supported the President throughout these four years. He did consult with many constitutional experts on this issue.

WATCH THIS AMAZING CROWD TODAY:

