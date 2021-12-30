WA State Lawmakers Want to De-Stigmatize Drive-By Killers

Two Washington state lawmakers, one an ex-con, don’t want drive-by shooters to be stigmatized for life.

So, they kill some people. Right now, they go to prison for life

Rep Tarra Simmons, a former drug dealer, thinks the law is unfair because it targets blacks. However, it is Black gangs who invented the drive-by shooting.

Simmons says, “I believe in a society that believes in the power of redemption. Murder is murder, no matter where the bullet comes from but locking young people up and throwing away the key is not the answer.”

Uh, yeah, it is. It prevents them from killing other people.

Simmons has an ally in her efforts, Rep. David Hackney, who is Black. They say removing drive-by shootings from the designation of life in prison is a move towards racial equality.

God, these people are sick.

They want separate laws for Black youth who kill people. How is that racial equality?

