Fauci Now Admits Quarantine Harms Society

Biden’s resident medical hysteric Dr. Anthony Fauci admitted Wednesday that isolation is not healthy for society. He admits it when it fits his narrative.

While he was explaining to Jim Acosta why they cut the quarantine period down to 10 days from five for asymptomatic people, he said prolonged isolation “could have a major negative impact on our ability to keep society running.”

It’s about economics, not science.

These medical tyrants, who don’t follow the science, would never get elected, but here they are, telling us all what we can and cannot do, based on politics.

“The purpose of it was—that given the wave, the extraordinary unprecedented wave of infections that we are experiencing now and will certainly experience more of in the next few weeks—that there is the danger that there will be so many people who are being isolated who are asymptomatic for the full 10 days that you could have a major negative impact on our ability to keep society running,” Fauci said.

Fauci said the decision was made, “although it’s not completely risk-free, of saying let’s get that cut in half so that we can have 50 percent, namely half of the 10 days, and 50 percent of that time, people can actually be out with a mask in society.”

“Not all of those cases are going to be severe. In fact many are going to be asymptomatic,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said on Monday, “We want to make sure there is a mechanism by which we can safely continue to keep society functioning while following the science.”

Yeah, right. Why are these partisan fools the boss of us?

Watch:

