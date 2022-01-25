Peter Doocy Responds to Biden Calling Him a “Stupid Son of a Bitch”

M Dowling
Peter Doocy was on The Five and joked with Jesse Waters about Biden calling him a “stupid son of a bitch” on a hot mic earlier today. The response was a brief, funny exchange.

However, is this what Biden thinks of all of us who dare question him?

It’s pretty rich coming from a President whose bulbs aren’t lit. He is the “stupid son of a bitch.”

Watch:


