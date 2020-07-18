WA will drop virus regs the day after the election

The state of Washington is conveniently ending all virus restrictions the day after the election. Others will follow. It’s as we said if Biden wins, the virus will magically disappear, schools will re-open and the transformation will begin in earnest.

This will be one way to get Biden out of debating. Biden has some form of dementia and can’t debate. Biden won’t debate. He won’t debate and the virus will possibly be the excuse.

Safety standards and core rules for Washington State conveniently end the day after the election.

Is this about a virus or the election.

Who benefits the most?

No debates- Can Biden debate?https://t.co/2uiyVW9dK8#QAnon #WWG1WGA #Trump2020 pic.twitter.com/1w4McCJocr — Alexander Baumann (@realAlexBaumann) July 17, 2020