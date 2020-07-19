Portland Antifa calls for the abolition of the US, clergy applaud

Lilith Sinclair, a prostitute who is also a member of Antifa in Portland, called for the abolition of the United States. Everyone applauded, including clergy. Lilith is also an Afro indigenous non-binary. That’s not crazy at all.

How much more evidence do people need before they understand communists are trying to overthrow the government.

Keep in mind that Joe Biden says nothing against these lunatics nor do the rest of the Democrats. These are their people, their army.

Consider the Democrats in high office in Oregon from the governor to the mayor on down who aren’t angry with Antifa, but are infuriated with the US Marshalls protecting federal courthouses.

Antifa claims they are anti-fascist but they are themselves, violent fascists.

The US Marshalls are arresting the Portland Antifa at night when Antifa are active. They drive up in unmarked cars because If they didn’t, they would be attacked. They arrest the criminals. Antifa claims they are being kidnapped. That was trending on Twitter as #PortlandKidnappings. They put up selected clips trying to make it look like the police are abusing them. It’s pure communist propaganda.

Watch:

Lilith Sinclair, a Portland antifa #activist & sex worker, says she is organizing for the abolition of the United States at an event outside the federal courthouse. She is applauded by the audience & joined by religious clergy. pic.twitter.com/h0XDq5AHiK — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 18, 2020

They are using lasers, trying to hurt the agents.

In addition to the obvious, note their use of lasers to try and hurt the eyes of officers who look through the door. https://t.co/z6kNXz9T8e — Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli (@HomelandKen) July 18, 2020

Air footage showing the onslaught of projectile weapons and explosives thrown at police in Chicago who were protecting a Columbus statue yesterday. What stands out to me is the organized brigade of black bloc militants using umbrellas as cover. pic.twitter.com/CBwoyB4jBz — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 18, 2020