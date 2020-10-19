Wales is putting everyone in solitary confinement

The virus is spreading again throughout the world. Some European countries have decided the answer is solitary confinement. It might not be. For example, the Irish can’t go beyond roughly 3 miles of their home, and everything is shut down. They are still catching the illness.

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford calls a two-week total lockdown in Wales a ‘firebreak.’

Wales is shutting down everything. What about the people who will lose their businesses? What about all the vulnerable people who will miss needed care?

The Welsh are usually pretty independent. Surprisingly, they are going along with this.

Out of 655,000 tests, 36,000 were found to have COVID, and 1712 died. The reaction is extreme, and the lockdowns don’t accomplish anything. Getting the numbers down in hospitals is the only real benefit.

They are basically imprisoning the people who are well.

It’s madness.

Watch:

Wales is now the world’s largest prison — more than 3 million people. And they’re all in solitary confinement. “There will be no gatherings with people you don’t live with, either indoors or outdoors.” https://t.co/EOPLBVHBHM — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) October 19, 2020