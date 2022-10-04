Walgreens’ Data: Vaxxed People Test Positive More Than Unvaxxed

Walgreens’ COVID-19 tracking tool, aka Walgreens’ COVID-19 Index, indicates that vaccinated people are more likely to test positive than unvaccinated.

The tracker is gone for now, and no one knows why officially. The tracker collected results of 5,000+ Walgreens in the US with state-by-state updates on the spread of COVID in nearly real-time.

It looks like a technical issue.

The data clearly shows that vaccinated people are more likely to test positive than unvaccinated people. You don’t get this data at CDC. They won’t even come up with the autopsy results of people who died from COVID.

h/t Dr. Panda

