Biden: Ho Ho Ho, Happy Independence Day

Biden said he undergoes “a full neurological test every day” in his first interview since his disastrous debate against Donald Trump last week. The interview was pre-taped with George Stephanopoulos.

He won’t go through a neurological test and said he wouldn’t run if he wasn’t mentally and physically up to it.

ABC News' George Stephanopoulos asked the president if he's "ever had a full neurological and cognitive evaluation."

“I get a full neurological test every day with me, and I’ve had a full physical,” Biden responded.“I had, you know, I mean — I’ve been at Walter Reed for my physicals. I mean, yes,” he added.

Stephanopoulos then asked the president if he’s had a neurologist or specialist do an examination.

Biden responded no — and that “no one said I had to.”

“They say I’m good,” he added.

“I have a cognitive test every day,” Biden said. “Everything I do. I’m not just running a campaign; I’m running the world.”



Biden did not do well! He’s finished.

