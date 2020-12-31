Walmart Twitter site slams Josh Hawley so he shredded them

Since Josh Hawley announced that he would object to the certification of electoral votes on January 6th, more representatives have come forward to say they too will object.

A tweet went out from Walmart insulting Hawley over his stance, and he responded.

The now-deleted Walmart tweet: “Go ahead. Get your 2 hour debate. #soreloser,” Walmart said in a reply. Since many deplorables shop there, it wasn’t a good idea to send a tweet like that.

Hawley responded: Thanks ⁦@Walmart⁩ for your insulting condescension. Now that you’ve insulted 75 million Americans, will you at least apologize for using slave labor?

He added: Or maybe you’d like to apologize for the pathetic wages you pay your workers as you drive mom and pop stores out of business.

Walmart apologized, claimed one of their social media team sent it out accidentally and they have no intention of commenting on the issue.

THE REPS WHO ARE ALSO IN

Now that Hawley’s in, Rep.-elect Ronny Jackson (R-Texas) said Tuesday that he will also object.

“I will vote on January 6th to CHALLENGE the Electoral College because the American people deserve a FREE and FAIR election! The FRAUD that DID take place on Election Day can’t be allowed to stand!” Jackson wrote.

On Wednesday, Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-S.C.) said he will join the effort, which is being led by Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.).

Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-N.J.) said he would object to Electoral Vote counts from states that did not abide by the rule of law on Jan. 6 in a Tuesday Fox News radio show. Rep. Drew is the Democrat turned Republican who opposes the far-left swing of the Democrat party.

Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said in an interview this week she has received word that even more lawmakers will join.

“We refuse to certify a stolen election,” she told the Kyle Olson Show. “As members of Congress, it’s our duty to protect the integrity of our elections.”

Other than Hawley, Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), and Rand Paul (R-Ky.)—as well as Sen.-elect Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.)—have said they are open to the idea of objecting to electors.

Several GOP senators, including No. 2 Republican John Thune (R-S.C.), have said the bid will fail.

“The thing they’ve got to remember is, it’s just not going anywhere. I mean, in the Senate, it would go down like a shot dog,” Thune told reporters last week. “And I just don’t think it makes a lot of sense to put everybody through this when you know what the ultimate outcome is going to be.”

One never knows! Kyle Becker said that President Trump’s team plans to present evidence during the debate on January 6th. The evidence is allegedly specific.

