Walz Banned Most Christians, Jews, Muslims from Teaching

Joy Pullmann of the Federalists reported a troubling fact about Tim Walz’s education law that is about to take effect. Effective July 2025, teacher licensing rules passed last year in Minnesota under Democrat Gov. Tim Walz will ban practicing Christians, Jews, and Muslims from teaching in public schools.

His resume includes a stint as a high school social studies teacher who sponsored a student queer sex club in 1999.

The latest version of the regulations requires teachers to “affirm” students’ “gender identity” and “sexual orientation” to receive a Minnesota teaching license.

In other words, this kook communist will ban the majority of Americans in favor of pushing a minority Marxist-based LGBTQ+ ideology.

The Naked Communist lists some of the education goals of communists:

Communist Goal 17: Get control of the schools. Use them to transmit socialist propaganda. Get control of teachers’ associations. Put the party line in textbooks. This goal is mostly DONE, as verified here.

Communist Goal 31: Belittle all forms of American culture and discourage the teaching of American history. DONE. It’s even worse than this. They teach a fake 1619 history and CRT history to make us hate one another.

Communist Goals 40 and 41: Discredit the family as an institution and emphasize the need to raise children away from their parents’ negative influence. In process.

Walz isn’t your ordinary eccentric. He is an activist communist who, if he wins, will do his part to destroy education in the US.

According to the Daily Caller News Foundation, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, has a long history of attending events organized by members of a nonprofit with connections to a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) influence and intelligence agency. The Daily Caller News Foundation investigation found proof.

Joy Pullman linked to this page, which describes how the Soviets put puppets at the head of government. It guarantees no one can ever be held accountable. Biden and Harris represent the dementia-ridden and the hopelessly superficial and ridiculous our Democrat Party put at the head of our government.

Before the Soviet Union collapsed, its puppet leaders, Leonid Brezhnev, Yuri Andropov, and Konstantin Chernenko, were also publicly senile. However, they were allowed to pose as in charge because that allowed bureaucratic underlings to consolidate power, and top Soviets had no new ideas for reviving a self-destructing country.

The communists running the Democrat Party are following the same playbook.