Red Pope for One World Governance, Open Borders

My crazy Red Pope is pushing open borders again; only now, he is desperately amplifying his demands and attaching sins to sovereignty. He foolishly describes every ‘migrant’ as traveling with God. Pope Francis seems unaware that, along with the families who want to enter countries illegally, there are some terrible people. Terrorists, criminals, cartels, insane people, sex and drug traffickers, and people looking for handouts are coming.

While he is safe in his palace, we are supposed to put ourselves in danger and abandon our sovereignty. I suggest that he must first tear down his walls and establish a tent city in Vatican City.

What follows are memorable quotes from his latest secular sermon. In it, he describes God’s children coming by sea and desert.

Open the Broders Wider

“Rather than more restrictive laws and the militarization of borders, what is needed is an expansion of secure and regular means of access,” the pontiff told those present for his weekly General Audience. He added, “and a global governance of migrations based on justice, fraternity, and solidarity.”

Making Borders Into a “Grave Sin.”

He wants us to live under a never-ending migration with totalitarian governance. One world governance must of necessity be totalitarian.

“It must be said clearly: there are those who work systematically and with every means possible to repel migrants – to repel migrants. And this, when done with awareness and responsibility, is a grave sin. Let us not forget what the Bible tells us: “You shall not wrong a stranger or oppress him” (Ex 22:21). The orphan, the widow, and the stranger are the quintessential poor whom God always defends and asks to be defended.”

“Some deserts, too, unfortunately, are becoming cemeteries of migrants. And even here, it is not always a question of “natural” deaths. No. At times, they have been taken to the desert and abandoned. We all know the photograph of the wife and daughter of Pato, who died of hunger and thirst in the desert. In the time of satellites and drones, there are migrant men, women, and children that no one must see: they are hidden. Only God sees them and hears their cry. And this is cruelty to our civilization.”

The US has always had a generous immigration policy, but this Pope is insane.

Pushing Totalitarian Global Governance

“There is a Psalm which says to the Lord: “Thy way was through the sea / Thy path through the great waters” (77:19). And another says that He “led His people through the wilderness / for His steadfast love endures forever” (136:16). These words, blessed words tell us that, to accompany the people on their journey to freedom, God Himself crosses the sea and the desert. God does not remain at a distance, no. He shares in the migrants’ drama. God is there with them, with the migrants. He suffers with them, with the migrants. He weeps and hopes with them, with the migrants. It will be good for us today: the Lord is with our migrants in the mare nostrum. The Lord is with them, not with those who repel them.

Brothers and sisters, we can all agree on one thing: migrants should not be in those seas and in those lethal deserts. But it is not through more restrictive laws. It is not with the militarization of borders; it is not with rejection that we will obtain this result. Instead, we will obtain it by extending safe and legal access routes for migrants, providing refuge for those who are free from war, violence, persecution, and various disasters; we will obtain it by promoting in every way a global governance of migration based on justice, fraternity, and solidarity. And by joining forces to combat human trafficking, to stop the criminal traffickers who mercilessly exploit the misery of others.”

No, it is through not inviting them in. More would be alive today.

Depicting Those Who Betray Their Nation as “Courageous.”

“I wish to conclude by acknowledging and praising the commitment of the many good Samaritans who do their utmost to rescue and save injured and abandoned migrants on the routes of desperate hope in the five continents. These courageous men and women are a sign of a humanity that does not allow itself to be contaminated by the malign culture of indifference and rejection. It is our indifference and that attitude of rejection that kills migrants.”

No, that’s not it.

The greatest country in the world has the youngest rate of children trafficked. One Child can bring a pimp between 200 K to 250 K a year on average. Does anyone still wonder where Jeffrey Epstein got his money? pic.twitter.com/wm7chIOfol — The Dirty Truth (Josh) (@AKA_RealDirty) August 12, 2019