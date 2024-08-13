Walz Ordered Police to Shoot Paint Balls at People, Banned Funerals

A Minnesota family says they were “forbidden” from holding a funeral for their son in 2020 before Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz attended a 500-person memorial for George Floyd.

“At the time, I was furious. I was already really upset about the fact that we were not able to have a funeral,” Jennifer Janisch, the mother of Tony Janisch, told Alpha News. “Very quickly you realize how important a tradition that is when you can’t have one [a funeral].”

A drunk driver killed the boy while he was riding his bike. The charges were dropped, and the family was never told why. That same driver was later arrested for another DWI.

Walz is an authoritarian and speedily fell into the dictatorial role at the first opportunity.

Remember how Gov. Tim Walz ordered the police to shoot people with paintballs if they left their house during his Draconian lockdown? They were standing on their porches when they were terrorized.

Never forget: Cops shoot people with paintballs standing on their front porches during the lockdown curfew ordered by Governor Tim Walz in Minnesota in 2020 pic.twitter.com/PZCWqszPwI — Kerry Slone (@thereal_SnS) August 13, 2024

Reason Magazine reported about his COVID tyranny.

“He described the crowds in public outdoor spaces as “a little too big.” He even defended Minnesota’s ridiculous hotline for COVID-19 snitches. That’s right: Walz’s government maintained a method for people to report their neighbors for failing to abide by social distancing rules. Walz insisted in a recent interview that “one person’s socialism is another person’s neighborliness”; denouncing one’s neighbors as insufficiently loyal to government policies is a fundamental aspect of socialism, however.”

They are lying to you about who and what they are.

