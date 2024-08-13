The Harris-Walz Unhinged Fundraising Email from 1984

I keep getting Democrat fundraising emails for some reason, and the one I received yesterday before Donald Trump and Elon Musk spoke on X was like an excerpt from 1984.

EGADS!

The team with almost all of the so-called legacy media and most social media is infuriated. Elon Musk endorsed Trump and conversed with him on the X platform. This is a case of shadow projection. You should know that Kamala Harris was offered the same opportunity and declined.

The Harris-Walz team’s favorite donors, Act Blue, are accused of collecting donations from overseas and laundering them.

Messrs. Musk and Trump speaking freely and fundraising is some sort of existential threat.

The team that locked us up, forced experimental vaccines, and hid the Hunter laptop are the people to define an existential threat.

The running mate who had police shoot paint balls at people who left their homes under his 2020 lockdown knows what danger is. Go to him for safety.

They Are the Venn in Venn Diagrams

The team that gives us lovable Venn diagrams, moons over yellow school buses, weaponizes executive agencies, lies about military service, and doesn’t think we have a right to free speech or self-defense is defining existential threats.

The team that makes sure Tulsi Gabbard is surveilled knows what hateful is.

If lies had calories, Harris-Walz would explode from within.

As Joseph Goebbels would say, “always accuse the other side of that which you are guilty.” If Harris-Walz had the magic mirror, it would shout back to their ugliness in disgust.

They have the EU Commission on their side, and they’re ready to censor Republicans for their political opinions while claiming they get to decide what democracy is. Talk about being without any self-awareness; this is the boil on the butt of un-self-awareness.

If it all doesn’t work out for Harris-Walz, they could always imprison their opponents or worse. Oh, wait, they already thought of that.