Walz Wants to Eliminate the Electoral College, But Sometimes Says He Won’t

ABC News Michael Strahan interviewed Tim Walz about his comments abolishing the Electoral College. Everyone knows it has “got to go,” he said. That would be the end of our Constitution, but he apparently is okay with that.

Walz said it’s not the position of the Kamala campaign.

The truth is that the last time she spoke about the Electoral College, she said she was open to eliminating it.

Michael Strahan asked, “Is that something you and VP Harris disagree on?”

Walz said his position is the campaign position, which is not to abolish it. But he had said he has “got to go.”

Transcript:

STRAHAN: I want to go back to something you said on Tuesday. You said I think all of us know the electoral college needs to go, but the campaign came out later that night, and they said, That’s not their stance.

WALZ: Well, it’s not the campaign’s position. And the point I’m trying to make is, is that there’s folks that feel every vote must count in every state. And I think the sense some of folks feel that’s not the case. Our campaign does that. And the point I’m saying is I’m in five states in two days. We’re out there making the case that the campaign’s position is clear, that that’s not their position, their position, and my position is, is to make sure that everybody understands their vote, no matter what state they’re in, matters. So that’s something that you and our president Harris disagree on, I have spoken about it in the past that she’s been very clear on this and the campaign in my position is the campaign’s position.

Clear as mud. What is clear is they are liars.

These two dopes’ lies are beyond reason. Walz just said at a rally that it has to go, and he has echoed this position for years. Videos prove it. Even in this short segment below, he contradicted himself. I am sorry to say that Walz and Harris are congenital liars.

You cannot believe a word they say. It’s insulting to the American people to have these two bobbleheads running for the highest offices in the land. We really are a nation in decline. Remember when things were much better, and Obama came in and suddenly said he planned to oversee the decline of America? We should have taken that more seriously.

ABC: You said you think the Electoral College should be abolished. WALZ: “Well it’s not the campaign’s position.” ABC: So… that’s something you and Kamala disagree on? WALZ: “Umm… the campaign and my position is the campaign position.” pic.twitter.com/AaEEsDc5se — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 11, 2024