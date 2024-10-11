Biden Mocked MTG for Spreading Facts on Weather Control

Slurring his words, Joe Biden mocked Marjorie Taylor Greene for comments she made on X to a linked CBS video. The video focused on controlling the weather. Biden said it’s “ridiculous” and “bizarre” to say the federal government controls the weather. Maybe he didn’t watch the clip.

Biden mentions it here after relaxing at the beach during Hurricane Helene.

President Biden: “Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene…is now saying the federal government is literally controlling the weather. We’re controlling the weather!?! It’s beyond ridiculous. It’s gotta stop.” pic.twitter.com/3VSwSaKF5d — CSPAN (@cspan) October 9, 2024

She said, “They say this is disinformation. “They also say humans cause climate change. Is this not climate change? She linked to a CBS report with Michio Kaku.

“They” say this is disinformation. “They” also say humans cause climate change. Is this not climate change? https://t.co/OOdR3vezAx — Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) October 10, 2024

The CBS Report, Not Bizarre or Ridiculous

In the 11-year-old CBS report, physicist Michio Kaku revealed that extremely high-voltage lasers could influence weather events. He said that included causing rain and lightning. It worked in the lab, and he was confident that it works.

Michio Kaku: “That’s right. Well, as Mark Twain once famously said, ‘Everyone complains about the weather, but no one ever does anything about it.’ Well, instead of doing a rain dance, we physicists are firing trillion-watt lasers into the sky to actually precipitate rain clouds and actually bring down lightning bolts,” Kaku told CBS in a Sept. 2013 broadcast.

“This is potentially a game changer,” he said, adding, “It’s experimental; however, in the laboratory, so far, it works.”

[…]

Michio Kaku: “When you have water vapor, and you have dust particles or ice crystals, you can precipitate rain. It condenses around the seeds. These seeds can also be created by laser beams. By firing trillion-watt lasers, you rip apart the electrons, creating what are called ions, and these ions act like seeds, like dust particles, bringing down rain and even lightning.”

Norah O’Donnell: “Well, I, this is, fascinated me in part because, too I remember reading the stories that China had used this during the Olympics, that the USSR had used this after Chernobyl to create rain clouds. Those really work. Then we have some of these capabilities now inconclusive.”

Michio Kaku: Even in the 60s, the CIA used this to bring down monsoons during the Vietnam War, to wash out the Viet Cong governments have was alleged to, alleged to, alleged to, right, yeah. Now we realize that for decades now, these governments have been alleged to have experimented with weather control, but not being conclusive. This time, we’re bringing in the laws of physics. Rather than simply waving our hands and honoring mumbo jumbo, we’re actually using trillion-watt lasers now, and in the laboratory; sure enough, they precipitate rain on water vapor, and sure enough, you can actually bring down electricity, down, down the beam.”

The City College of New York theoretical physicist mentioned the CIA’s covert weather weapon program. He said they allegedly used weather manipulation “to bring down monsoons during the Vietnam War to wash out the Viet Cong.”

CBS spreading conspiracy theories on weather manipulation? Saying we have trillion watt lasers pointed at the sky? And scientist Michio Kaku mentions hurricanes at the end of this interview? I thought this was disinformation…Right? pic.twitter.com/98gb19BtMQ — John Rich (@johnrich) October 10, 2024

After the massive Russiagate hoax, the COVID debacle, the lies about the vaccine and the severity of the illness, and the lies about Hunter’s laptop attested to by 51 current and former CIA agents, is this “ridiculous” and “bizarre.”

We know about the censorship industrial complex as they wax hysterically over a grossly exaggerated climate crisis. At the same time, they are desperate to shut us up.

If they control the weather someday, they can do almost anything they want to us. What can they do now? Keep your eyes on the skies.