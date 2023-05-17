Thirst Trap Queen Martha Stewart Is Oldest Swimsuit Model

Sports Illustrated makes their bones off gorgeous bikini-clad women. That’s their whole schtick. They’re a cleansed-version of Playboy. So, they took 81-year-old, very attractive for an 81-year-old, Martha Stewart, put her in a bathing suit with a robe covering much of her, airbrushed her, and sent the message they want you to memorize. Age is not a factor and she is a thirst trap.

The message seems to be 81-year olds are just as sexy as beautiful young women in scant attire. Okay, guys, are you convinced? I’m not talking to the 90-year-olds here.

The funny thing is Sports Illustrated’s only purpose, meaning for existence, and true worth is beautiful photographs of bathing beauties for men to look at while they read the inadequate sports stories.

In her Sports Illustrated interview, Stewart stated that she doesn’t tend to focus on age a lot but that being their oldest cover star did feel “historic”. “When I heard that I was going to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated, I thought, ‘Oh, that’s pretty good, I’m going to be the oldest person I think ever on the cover of Sports Illustrated,” she said. “I thought that this is kind of historic.”

This cover is a full circle moment for Stewart, who worked as a model as a teenager before she went on to set up her lifestyle empire. Recently, she’s cemented her status as a master thirst-trapper, posting spicy pics on Instagram for her millions of followers. Her motivation for these pictures and for posing in Sports Illustrated is to show that women can look great at any age.

“Age is not the determining factor in terms of friendship or in terms of success, but what people do, how people think, how people act, that’s what’s important and not your age,” Stewart said. Get it, Martha!”

There is a point beyond the sexy Martha point, but thirst trap? Martha Stewart looks great at 81 but there’s a time and a season and all the Wokes in the world might not be able to change that for Sports Illustrated’s magazine covers.

What say you?

Related