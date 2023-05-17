Thirst Trap Queen Martha Stewart Is Oldest Swimsuit Model

Sports Illustrated makes their bones off gorgeous bikini-clad women. That’s their whole schtick. They’re a cleansed-version of Playboy. So, they took 81-year-old, very attractive for an 81-year-old, Martha Stewart, put her in a bathing suit with a robe covering much of her, airbrushed her, and sent the message they want you to memorize. Age is not a factor and she is a thirst trap.
The message seems to be 81-year olds are just as sexy as beautiful young women in scant attire. Okay, guys, are you convinced? I’m not talking to the 90-year-olds here.
The funny thing is Sports Illustrated’s only purpose, meaning for existence, and true worth is beautiful photographs of bathing beauties for men to look at while they read the inadequate sports stories.
The article reads:
“Age is not the determining factor in terms of friendship or in terms of success, but what people do, how people think, how people act, that’s what’s important and not your age,” Stewart said. Get it, Martha!”
There is a point beyond the sexy Martha point, but thirst trap? Martha Stewart looks great at 81 but there’s a time and a season and all the Wokes in the world might not be able to change that for Sports Illustrated’s magazine covers.
What say you?