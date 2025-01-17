WaPo Cartoonist Who Drew GOP as Pervs Arrested as a Perv

A Trump and Republican-hating cartoonist at The Washington Post, Darrin Bell, was arrested for possessing child pornography. He was guilty of what he accused Donald Trump of being.

They gave this guy a Pulitzer Prize.

He was arrested Wednesday in California on charges of possession of child pornography, some of which was allegedly generated by artificial intelligence, police said.

Bell, 49, was arrested at his home and booked into Sacramento County jail after police discovered more than 100 videos related to child sex abuse connected to an account that Bell owned and controlled.

According to the Sacramento County sheriff’s office, detectives from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program previously received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about someone who had uploaded 18 files containing child sex abuse material or child pornography. After an investigation into the tip, the detectives discovered 134 videos of that material uploaded by an account owned and controlled by Bell.

His cartoon portrayed Donald Trump, white Americans, and Republicans as perverts.

Here is WaPo cartoonist Darrin Bell who was just arrested for child porn – back when he won a Pulitzer Prize pic.twitter.com/D3Gp0urSkY — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) January 16, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email