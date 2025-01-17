Jeffrey Epstein’s Buddy to Serve as UK’s Ambassador to US

The UK appointed Peter Mandelson as the UK’s ambassador to the US. Donald Trump’s campaign manager, Chris La Civita, said about the appointment:

“This UK government is special,” he said. “Replace a professional universally respected ambo with an absolute moron – he should stay home! Sad!”

Lord Mandelson once described Donald Trump as a “danger to the world.” He said he was a “little short of a white nationalist and racist.”

He is tied to pedophiles.

Peter Mandelson was intimately involved with a Mossad agent who ran an international child sex trafficking paedo blackmail ring.

Also, Labour peer Peter Mandelson had a “particularly close relationship” with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. This has been detailed in a shock report by JPMorgan Chase.

A dossier exposed the senior political figure’s ties to the late pedophile – who was close enough to the former Labour cabinet minister to call him “Petie.”

