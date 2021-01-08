WaPo columnist tells Christians to repent, calls for Trump’s imprisonment

Opinion

WaPo columnist Michael Gerson called Wednesday’s rally gone bad a fascist occupation of the U.S. Capitol building. He says it left an indelible imprint, forgetting that Democrats occupied the Capitol only two years ago.

He railed against the ONE “Confederate flag waved in triumph” and the “cloddish barbarian in the presiding officer’s chair.”

Don’t think for a minute that these limo libs don’t see the 74 million who voted for Trump as “cloddish barbarians.”

JESUS SAVES

“The desecration of democracy under the banner “Jesus Saves,” he writes — as if they haven’t desecrated democracy with their Russia hoax and fraudulent impeachment.

He adds: This post-apocalyptic vision of chaos and national humiliation was the direct and intended consequence of a president’s incitement. It was made possible by quislings such as Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), who turned a ceremony of continuity into a rallying cry for hatred treason. In the aftermath, Republican legislators who still don’t support President Trump’s immediate removal from office by constitutional means are guilty of continuing complicity.”

Where was this man when Democrats rampaged in the Hart Building and tore up cities?

He has a solution that puts Biden’s ‘unity’ problem into the seventh layer of Hell.

THE SOLUTION

Gerson continues: “All this leaves President-elect Joe Biden in a difficult position. Prudence would advise two weeks of patience and then an upbeat attempt to turn the national page. Justice would dictate arresting, trying, and imprisoning President Trump for sedition at the soonest possible moment.”

“As of now, I am in the justice camp. The only way to restore boundaries of law and decency is to enforce them.”

“The coming weeks will see a gradually arriving reckoning. Political leaders who sought access and influence over the past four years through a political alliance with insurrectionists and domestic terrorists are responsible for unleashing insurrectionists and domestic terrorists. This is true of some Federalist Society conservatives, who cared only about judicial appointments. It is true of some economic conservatives, focused only on tax and regulatory policy. And it is true, above all, of Trump evangelicals, who sought to recover lost social influence through the cynical embrace of corrupt power.”

It’s those Christians, baby.

He went on about his Evangelical background. Right, who cares.

“The damage is now done. And it is not my purpose to pick through the ruins of destroyed reputations. It is tempting to call unforgivable the equation of Christian truth with malice, cruelty, deception, bigotry, and sedition. But that statement is itself contradicted by Christian truth, which places no one beyond forgiveness and affirms that everyone needs grace in different ways. There is a perfectly good set of Christian tools to deal with situations such as these: remorse, repentance, forgiveness, reformation.”

Oh. In other words, sit down and shut up? Accept your far-left mantra?

