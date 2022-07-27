Have You Seen the New York City Subways from Hell Lately?

Just another day on the New York City subway.

Twitter warns you that you might not want to see this since it’s sensitive. But it’s what New Yorkers are confronted with every day they take the subway.

New York City is unsalvageable.

The video is of a flash twerker party fueled with alcohol and obscene behavior. The police can’t stop this.

The unnamed exhibitionist women twerked and did a slip n’ slide on the train floor. They also gave lap dances since they have no self-respect.

Welcome to NYC pic.twitter.com/0om764UWcj — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 26, 2022

It can be much worse than this next clip. At least he’s cleaning up. New York is a nuthouse with a fake crime-fighting mayor.

Only in New York City where you can take a bathtub shower inside the subway’s car🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/CbLPgajPm4 — Alexander Chen (@Alexand46598401) July 24, 2022

When it rains outside, it also rains in the subway. They could fix the infrastructure, but we are too busy spending billions on illegal aliens worldwide who are flown in daily.

This is NYC today. This is nyc every time it rains hard now. Our basic infrastructure is so not ready for what’s coming pic.twitter.com/jBXDPjDNsl — Read Wobblies and Zapatistas (@JoshuaPotash) July 18, 2022

Sign by a pig.

FYI 👇 New York City Subway pic.twitter.com/bGuxZ3Eyxn — jim faas 🍀 (@JimFaas) July 19, 2022

