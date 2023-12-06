WaPo Editor Boldly Lays Groundwork for Trump’s Assassination

In an opinion piece in the CIA paper, The Washington Post, Editor Robert Kagan – husband of the State Department political affairs undersecretary Victoria Nuland – says a Trump presidency is inevitable. Next to the headline is a picture of half Caesar bust, half Trump. The insinuation is that it is a call to assassinate Trump as they did to Caesar. It doesn’t take a Harvard graduate to get the meaning.

They want you to believe he’s a dictator to justify it, at least in effigy.

The mantra of the week is Trump will make America a dictatorship [while we are a dictatorship under Biden]. You’ll hear it everywhere, from Cheney to Cable News.

Kagan begins: Let’s stop the wishful thinking and face the stark reality: There is a clear path to dictatorship in the United States, and it is getting shorter every day. In 13 weeks, Donald Trump will have locked up the Republican nomination. In the RealClearPolitics poll average (for the period from Nov. 9 to 20), Trump leads his nearest competitor by 47 points and leads the rest of the field combined by 27 points. The idea that he is unelectable in the general election is nonsense — he is tied or ahead of President Biden in all the latest polls — stripping other Republican challengers of their own stated reasons for existence.

[…] Are we going to do anything about it? To shift metaphors, if we thought there was a 50 percent chance of an asteroid crashing into North America a year from now, would we be content to hope that it wouldn’t? Or would we be taking every conceivable measure to try to stop it, including many things that might not work but that, given the magnitude of the crisis, must be tried anyway?

Will those who balked at resisting Trump when the risk was merely political oblivion suddenly discover their courage when the cost might be the ruin of oneself and one’s family?

After making a Trump presidency sound like an existential threat, he even comes up with a ridiculous scenario, tying Donald Trump to Caesar, suggesting the courts won’t be able to do anything.

Indicting Trump for trying to overthrow the government will prove akin to indicting Caesar for crossing the Rubicon and just as effective. Like Caesar, Trump wields a clout that transcends the laws and institutions of government based on the unswerving personal loyalty of his army of followers, Kagan writes.

If Trump is Caesar, Biden is Caligula and Nero combined. Biden and his team are shutting down the 1st Amendment, illegally censoring us, trying to take away our right to self-defense, destroying privacy, running roughshod over the Constitution, opening our borders so they can get a one-party state, obliterating due process, trashing attorney-client privilege and executive privilege, extending the statute of limitations on rape so a lunatic could sue Trump for an unprovable rape in a dressing room nearly 40 years before, and let’s not forget the wars the team loves or the bad economy they create.

Israpundit said they want to repeat what they did to Kennedy.

Kagan isn’t original. There was a Julius Caesar play in Central Park with Trump as Caesar, State Senator Nadal hoped he’d be assassinated, Buzzfeed called for his assassination, and comedian Eddie Griffin pleaded with his audience to kill Trump. The difference is this time, it’s a CIA mouthpiece with an Editor married to vicious Victoria Nuland, demons of the military-industrial war machine.

