CNN Pushes Carbon Passports to Track and Limit Travel

Ross Bennett Cook, writing for CNN [the Communist News Network] Travel, says it’s time to limit how often we can travel abroad. He claims “carbon passports” may be the answer.

I know what you’re saying – What the hay is a carbon passport? Cook has the answer. The idea of a carbon passport centers on each traveler being assigned a yearly carbon allowance that they cannot exceed. These allowances can then ration travel.

[Let’s see, will the wealthy like John Kerry get unlimited travel or be able to purchase it because they are so important?]

He acknowledges this may seem extreme. But then he explains it’s not a new concept. The average carbon footprint in the US for each person every year is 16 tons. He deems it too much.

In 2008, a report in the UK called Personal Carbon Trading suggested that carbon passports would “involve tracking and limiting travel according to carbon emissions.” The tyrants in the UK said individuals needed “to limit their carbon use to 2.3 tons a year to mitigate the climate crisis.”

Alex Hawkins, the strategic foresight editor at the Future Laboratory, and Matt Berna, the president of Intrepid in the Americas, had some concerns about the loss of freedom. Berna said carbon passports are “only one idea to raise awareness of sustainable travel.”

Such a passport would involve new legislation and technological innovations.

IT’S A GOOD IDEA

Anna Abelson, adjunct professor of the Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality at New York University, told Business Insider [Bolshevik Insider] the idea is good in theory, but in terms of logistics, I don’t see how it could come together.

Paloma Zapata, CEO of Sustainable Travel International, said the “restrictions could be alienating and ineffective.” [Ya think?]

“We should be inspiring people to make changes and creating an environment for those changes to happen organically” by providing more sustainable options and raising awareness about eco-friendly travel, she said.

All three suggested airlines use alternative fuel sources, and governments regulate carbon emissions in the aviation industry.

Tyrants always go back to the government running everything.

These people are among the unelected, self-important blatherers who have no right to appoint themselves as decision-makers for the world. They think like tyrants, and don’t seem to realize it. It doesn’t even occur to them that their ideas are evil because they take away freedom.

Related