WaPo Employees Frenzied After Announcement of Massive Layoffs

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

CEO Frederick Ryan announced upcoming massive layoffs at an employee town hall after the paper lost 500,000 subscribers this year. The employees didn’t take it well. One entitled reporter asked what the paper would do to protect people’s jobs.

Their journalistic standards leave something to be desired.

The Washington Post was profitable for years. Now, it is on track to lose money in 2022. Digital advertising revenue in the first half of the year fell to $70 million. It is a 15% decline from the same period last year, according to the New York Times.

“We are planning to direct our resources and invest in coverage, products, and people in service of providing high value to our subscribers and new audiences,” said communications director Kathy Baird in a statement to CNN. “As a result, a number of positions will be eliminated. We anticipate it will be a single-digit percentage of our employee base, and we will finalize those plans over the coming weeks.”

The paper will probably just move further left if that is possible. Take Kathy Baird, for example. She’s newly hired as a “key strategic partner.” Baird is also a member of a far-left activist group, IllumiNative.

“IllumiNative is a self-described “racial justice organization” funded by a dark money behemoth that encourages elementary school students to fight for Democratic Party initiatives like universal health care. Its purpose is similar to various far-left activist groups, focusing on “breaking through systems of white supremacy” and “grassroots organizing,” according to IllumiNative’s website,” reports the Free Beacon.

Their chickens are coming home to roost.

In case you forget how bad they are:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments