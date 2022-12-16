WaPo Employees Frenzied After Announcement of Massive Layoffs

CEO Frederick Ryan announced upcoming massive layoffs at an employee town hall after the paper lost 500,000 subscribers this year. The employees didn’t take it well. One entitled reporter asked what the paper would do to protect people’s jobs.

Their journalistic standards leave something to be desired.

The Washington Post was profitable for years. Now, it is on track to lose money in 2022. Digital advertising revenue in the first half of the year fell to $70 million. It is a 15% decline from the same period last year, according to the New York Times.

“We are planning to direct our resources and invest in coverage, products, and people in service of providing high value to our subscribers and new audiences,” said communications director Kathy Baird in a statement to CNN. “As a result, a number of positions will be eliminated. We anticipate it will be a single-digit percentage of our employee base, and we will finalize those plans over the coming weeks.”

The paper will probably just move further left if that is possible. Take Kathy Baird, for example. She’s newly hired as a “key strategic partner.” Baird is also a member of a far-left activist group, IllumiNative.

“IllumiNative is a self-described “racial justice organization” funded by a dark money behemoth that encourages elementary school students to fight for Democratic Party initiatives like universal health care. Its purpose is similar to various far-left activist groups, focusing on “breaking through systems of white supremacy” and “grassroots organizing,” according to IllumiNative’s website,” reports the Free Beacon.

The Washington Post, which has lost 500k subscribers in the past year, has announced layoffs are coming to the paper. The meeting didn’t go well. pic.twitter.com/hOoeyI70jj — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 14, 2022

Their chickens are coming home to roost.

wapo’s role in promoting fraudulent russia collusion narratives must not be forgotten. remember the opinion piece wapo promoted as “analysis,” which said trump changed the GOP platform to help putin? made no sense (platform was same as obama’s.) but FBI cited it in FISA warrant — Gregg Re (@gregg_re) December 14, 2022

This is awesome. The more leftwing propagandists who lose their jobs, the better off America will be. These whiners should go learn to mine coal or drill for oil. — Michael Quinn Sullivan 🇺🇸 (@MQSullivan) December 14, 2022

The @washingtonpost has the benefit of having a long history, an ideal location, and some solid reporters. It could be a great paper. It has squandered its advantages by becoming mostly ideological. DC is hard place & WAPO could focus on truth. Too bad it’s on a different path. — James Hutton (@JEHutton) December 14, 2022

In case you forget how bad they are:

Amid the news of layoffs at @washingtonpost, keep in mind that their journalistic standards have deteriorated so much that they publish this person on the front page and everyone on staff either defends her or is terrified to call her out on her unethical behavior and lies. pic.twitter.com/R9qQAcOJPS — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) December 15, 2022

If anyone is sorry to see layoffs at the @washingtonpost remember this is the quality of “journalism” produced there. If anything, we need more layoffs. I’ll cheer when the newspaper is sold off for a dollar just as Newsweek was. pic.twitter.com/RjzwBqshYr — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) December 15, 2022

