WaPo Fascist Taylor Lorenz Slammed for “Alarmist Asylum-Worthy Babbling”

The Washington Post ‘reporter’ Taylor Lorenz, a far-left activist, is taking time off from abusing the Libs of TikTok creator to take out Elon Musk. She wants Apple and Google Play to cancel him over his free speech policies and is pushing the idea in a Washington Post article. Obviously, it’s what The Washington Post wants.

Musk said he hopes it doesn’t come to that, but, if it does, he’ll develop his own phone.

Greenwald Blasted Her for “Asylum-Worthy Babbling”

Independent journalist Glenn Greenwald ripped into the Washington Post tech reporter Lorenz for her recent article claiming Elon Musk’s reinstatement of banned Twitter accounts will turn the platform into a “free-for-all hellscape.”

Greenwald criticized Lorenz’s reporting, accusing her of finding “3 or 4 people more neurotic, clearly unstable, and censorship-happy than she” to trash Twitter and its new owner.

Taylor Lorenz miraculously found 3 or 4 people more neurotic, clearly unstable, and censorship-happy than she, bestowed them with fake expertise titles, and now the WPost is blasting out her alarmist asylum-worthy babbling to millions. #journalismhttps://t.co/46SAor33Un — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 25, 2022

He also wrote: Lorenz’s article quotes her unwell Harvard friend, a partisan goon at Media Matters, a UCLA professor whose pro-censorship insanity is off-the-charts, but not one person who thinks censorship is dangerous. Including the other side is “journalism,” which is not what Taylor does.

She wrote an article entitled, ‘Opening the gates of hell,’ condemning Elon Musk for reviving banned accounts.

Greenwald tweeted about her and other media idiots: “BREAKING! Allowing those disliked by liberals to be heard on the internet will *literally* kill many people, warn the most neurotic, mentally unwell, petulant petty-tyrants who have declared themselves ‘online safety experts’ and are now called that by liberal media outlets.”

BREAKING! Allowing those disliked by liberals to be heard on the internet will *literally* kill many people (😱), warn the most neurotic, mentally unwell, petulant petty-tyrants who have declared themselves “online safety experts” and are now called that by liberal media outlets. https://t.co/NwhVeMowT5 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 25, 2022



Others also went after the fascist Lorenz. She was creamed.

Actor and conservative firebrand James Woods tweeted: Having Taylor Lorenz “rip” you is like a badge of honor back here on planet Earth.

Another Twitter user tweeted: This story is nothing but Taylor Lorenz using a Washington Post byline to regurgitate progressive propaganda. It’s the journalistic equivalent of money laundering. It’s a deeply unethical practice which is also SOP. You want mis/disinformation? Here it is.

This story is nothing but Taylor Lorenz using a Washington Post byline to regurgitate progressive propaganda. It’s the journalistic equivalent of money laundering. It’s a deeply unethical practice which is also SOP. You want mis/disinformation? Here it is. https://t.co/q7hoikpcCg — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) November 25, 2022

Lol Wapo wants Twitter off of the app store? what if @elonmusk just floated the idea of vanishing WapO off of twitterhttps://t.co/B8sWdpexSM — n0body (@_biIIions) November 25, 2022

“Death is in the air”

-CNN “Gates of Hell”

-Washington Post “Get a grip, you overemotional, hysterical nutters!”

-Normal People https://t.co/AolFfTpRey — MauertheBulldog (@BullyMaus) November 25, 2022

Taylor Lorenz is a narcissistic journalist who doxed a private citizen, then cried when she perceived the same thing happening to her. She wants her will imposed on others, has no journalistic integrity, and is a hypocrite of the highest order. https://t.co/AHpLxs80QA — President Jesus🇺🇸 (@HeyZeus10x) November 25, 2022

Taylor Lorenz sounds like a 12 year-old, no insult intended to 12 year-olds.

Taylor Lorenz doesn’t know what Free Speech means considering she tried to silence and attack Libs of Tik Tok by doxxing her… https://t.co/OPXo2qTlNz — Joviel the Cleric (@dharkcleric692) November 26, 2022

