WaPo Fascist Taylor Lorenz Slammed for “Alarmist Asylum-Worthy Babbling”

The Washington Post ‘reporter’ Taylor Lorenz, a far-left activist, is taking time off from abusing the Libs of TikTok creator to take out Elon Musk. She wants Apple and Google Play to cancel him over his free speech policies and is pushing the idea in a Washington Post article. Obviously, it’s what The Washington Post wants.

Musk said he hopes it doesn’t come to that, but, if it does, he’ll develop his own phone.

Greenwald Blasted Her for “Asylum-Worthy Babbling”

Independent journalist Glenn Greenwald ripped into the Washington Post tech reporter Lorenz for her recent article claiming Elon Musk’s reinstatement of banned Twitter accounts will turn the platform into a “free-for-all hellscape.”

Greenwald criticized Lorenz’s reporting, accusing her of finding “3 or 4 people more neurotic, clearly unstable, and censorship-happy than she” to trash Twitter and its new owner.

He also wrote: Lorenz’s article quotes her unwell Harvard friend, a partisan goon at Media Matters, a UCLA professor whose pro-censorship insanity is off-the-charts, but not one person who thinks censorship is dangerous. Including the other side is “journalism,” which is not what Taylor does.

She wrote an article entitled, ‘Opening the gates of hell,’ condemning Elon Musk for reviving banned accounts.

Greenwald tweeted about her and other media idiots: “BREAKING! Allowing those disliked by liberals to be heard on the internet will *literally* kill many people, warn the most neurotic, mentally unwell, petulant petty-tyrants who have declared themselves ‘online safety experts’ and are now called that by liberal media outlets.”


Others also went after the fascist Lorenz. She was creamed.

Actor and conservative firebrand James Woods tweeted: Having Taylor Lorenz “rip” you is like a badge of honor back here on planet Earth.

Another Twitter user tweeted: This story is nothing but Taylor Lorenz using a Washington Post byline to regurgitate progressive propaganda. It’s the journalistic equivalent of money laundering. It’s a deeply unethical practice which is also SOP. You want mis/disinformation? Here it is.

Taylor Lorenz sounds like a 12 year-old, no insult intended to 12 year-olds.


