This News Directory Just Put Search Engines Out Of Business

by Guest Post

Bypass search engines with GotAnyNews.com

Famous German writer and statesman Johann Wolfgang von Goethe once said, “Choose well. Your choice is brief, and yet endless.” Goethe’s quote can be applied to the zeitgeist of the world we are currently living in. There is an apparent search engine trend giving you endless choices, but only if you are prepared to venture further than the first result page.

There is an illusion of choice when you search for news, but a sharp-eyed individual notices a conspicuous agenda of pushing one side of the story, far removed from neutrality and journalistic principles.

It is hard to avoid sounding dramatic when talking about the state of the mainstream news in today’s world, but the harsh reality is that a war is being waged, and the winner gets to influence your perception and shape your world-view. The USA’s largest media houses are very much a business — one that focuses on attracting views and dollars.

Most news media are corporate-owned. Do you sincerely believe that the interests of corporate-owned media are aligned with yours? Do you honestly believe that media owned by the wealthiest people should tell you what to think? The current state of mainstream news spells death for fair journalism and limits the freedom of journalists who base news on truth, impartiality, and integrity.

Mainstream media are trying to pull the wool over your eyes and constrain you by giving you an illusion of choice. Through a history of mergers and acquisitions, the media landscape has shriveled. Today, only a few companies dominate the media in the USA, which is a lot less than 40 years ago. We are living in a time when only a few individuals dictate the agenda that should be pushed to the oblivious masses. The time is nigh for a change!

How Can You Break the Media Conditioning?

If you are still with us, you have realized the bias of the media conglomerates. It does not matter whether you are on the left or the right side of the political spectrum; you have run into opinionated journalism, like it or not. Liberal news websites are not the only ones pushing an agenda — conservative news sites are merely the other side of the same coin. Some alternative news sites might offer a seemingly different point of view, but many of them are being bought out, which, in the end, will spell doom for truthful journalism.

It is also important to mention that two people can have a different perception of the same event, even when there is no monetary interest. The narrative is always different due to multiple factors that influence how we process information. Due to everything we have mentioned, the only way you can break the media conditioning is by having access to many different sources.

The best way to avoid search engine bias is to browse a website that is not influenced by algorithms and money — an unbiased website that allows you to choose your news sources. Our goal is not to tell you what to think, but to enable you to form your opinion. For the reason of presenting you with a choice, we have created GotAnyNews.com, a site that gives you a selection of over 900 different news sources ranging from far-left to far-right and everything in between. It is a website for everything related to the news, without the influence of large capital.

You do not need a keen eye to notice how the news affects the ethos of the masses. You have seen how the people who blindly follow one or two news sources parrot the mentioned sources’ opinions. Those people are blinded by the skewed views of their favorite talking heads, and they will remain blind unless they decide that the truth can only be found by being diligent with research.

Sites like GotAnyNews give you the best way to do research — they present you with a list of hundreds of websites that you can access with a single click. Obscure and ignored news are not hidden from you on sites like GotAnyNews — they are put in front of you, allowing you to think about the information presented.

What Can GotAnyNews do For You?

Being the internet’s start page for news, GotAnyNews presents you with everything you need to stay up-to-date with everything going on in the fast-changing world we live in today. The design is minimalistic and pleasing to the eye. Hundreds of news websites are categorized to make it easier for the visitors to find what they are looking for.

We do not have a large corporation breathing down our neck and forcing us to show you only the “approved” websites — we cater to patriotic individuals as much as to the political renegades. News websites on GotAnyNews are varied; ranging from Breitbart, Fox News, and Daily Wire, to CNN, Vox, and Daily Beast. You will also find centrist news sources like Reuters, BBC, and AP. Finally, you can find alternative news sources that confer news you might not find in mainstream media outlets.

If you notice that your favorite website is not on our list, you can submit it, and we will add it after we have reviewed it. Contrastingly, if you do not want your website to be on our list, you can contact us, and we will promptly heed your wish.

Media Landscape is Always Changing — We Need to Adapt

It is illusory to think that we have the power to change the way the massive media outlets operate, but we can adapt!

GotAnyNews is aware of the fact that the legitimacy of news is questionable. We are aware that there is no such thing as a “correct source,” only varied sources. The world of information is ever-changing, and we have to be aware of it if we do not want to be left behind, lost and confused.

The only way you can avoid being taken for a ride is by being diligent with research. Unfortunately, it is hard to find a trustworthy news source, which is why you need to step up your game if you want to stay informed without being molded by someone else’s bias. We do not push our agenda down your throat; we give you as many resources as possible and allow you to form your conclusion based on what you have read.

If you have been searching for a simple way to enjoy various news outlets, you should begin at the start page of online news — GotAnyNews.com.

