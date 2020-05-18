Dems’ star candidate was close to intelligible today

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Joe Biden still can’t talk but he’s especially confusing when he stammers out that Donald Trump is playing the China card. China is a serious threat and has been for some time. Their goal is — ultimately — global domination.

If Joe becomes President, he and his son Hunter could make a killing doing whatever China wants.

Biden’s oblivious to the danger the Chinese Communist Party presents.

Pathetic Joe:

 

 

