Dems’ star candidate was close to intelligible today

Joe Biden still can’t talk but he’s especially confusing when he stammers out that Donald Trump is playing the China card. China is a serious threat and has been for some time. Their goal is — ultimately — global domination.

If Joe becomes President, he and his son Hunter could make a killing doing whatever China wants.

Biden’s oblivious to the danger the Chinese Communist Party presents.

Pathetic Joe:

It never ends. Is anyone else shocked that this is the best the Dems could come up with??? https://t.co/GpFZLL9fDf — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 15, 2020