Minneapolis Police Dept to become Dept of Community Safety & Violence Prevention?

The Minneapolis City Council, now guarded by private cops at the taxpayer’s expense, is moving ahead with canceling the police department. They took the next step.

The Council introduced an amendment. It will remove the requirement for a police department from the city charter. The vote was unanimous, 12-0, CBS News local reports.

UNARMED RESPONDERS, SOCIAL WORK POLICING LOL

They want a new kind of police department, with more community input. AND, they want different kinds of non-armed responders to domestic or mental health calls. That’s where a lot of the danger lies.

“We have committed to a community engagement process which is only just beginning. This vote, if it’s on the ballot in November, as I hope it is, gives the voters a chance to check in in the middle of that engagement process to tell us we are on the right track. I believe that’s the right thing for us to do, put it to the voters of Minneapolis to make this change,” council member Steve Fletcher said.

THE DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNITY SAFETY AND VIOLENCE PREVENTION LOL

The charter amendment calls instead for “a department of community safety and violence prevention.” It also includes a provision for licensed law enforcement officers.

“As a charter department, the director would be nominated by the Mayor and approved by the City Council. The director would have non-law enforcement experience in community safety services. It would include knowledge of public health and/or restorative justice approaches [Marxist],” the council reported in a press release.

RESPONSES

They didn’t sell Mayor Frey on it. He feels they haven’t offered clarity, and supports Police Chief Arradondo.

The ordinance was reported to be authored by council members Jeremiah Ellison, Alondra Cano, Cam Gordon, Steve Fletcher, and Council President Lisa Bender. Click here to read the full text of the amendment.

“Public safety is a primary role of city government and the politicians in charge of the Minneapolis City Council are not putting the safety of residents and visitors to the city at the core of their actions. This charter amendment fails to clarify questions about what replaces the police department, how it will work, and what actual steps will be done to address and prevent crime.

“It is irresponsible and a disservice to all Minneapolis residents to move forward without more clarity about what comes next. The members of the Minneapolis Police Department are committed to serve with honor and integrity, and stand ready to work with city leaders to improve community safety and trust, but this proposal leaves too many essential questions unanswered.

“Politicians are good at making promises, but not at following through on them, and voters should be wary of any promises that delivered by the City Council about how they will figure it out when and if the charter amendment passes.”

Council President Lisa Bender says part of the plan is to build on the city’s existing violence prevention work. She said there will still be police but she can’t say how many.