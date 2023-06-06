WaPo Report: CIA Knew Ukrainians – Possibly State Actors – Blew Up Nord Stream

The Washington Post reports that they knew a few months before Nord Stream was blown up that Ukrainians planned it. At least they moved away from the faux story that Russia blew up their own pipeline. Now they have a new faux story.

It was a team of six Ukrainians, possibly state actors.

The CIA likely planned the attack.

The WaPo says the US heard about the possibility of Ukraine being tied to the explosion that took out most of the pipeline. The CIA claims they found out last June. [That’s probably when the CIA planned it.]

WaPo Report

The European intelligence report was shared on the chat platform Discord, allegedly by Air National Guard member Jack Teixeira. The intelligence report was based on information obtained from an individual in Ukraine. The source’s information could not immediately be corroborated, but the CIA shared the report with Germany and other European countries last June, according to multiple officials familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence operations and diplomatic discussions. The highly specific details, which include numbers of operatives and methods of attack, show that for nearly a year, Western allies had a basis to suspect Kyiv in the sabotage. That assessment has only strengthened in recent months as German law enforcement investigators uncovered evidence about the bombing that bears striking similarities to what the European service said Ukraine was planning. Officials in multiple countries confirmed that the intelligence summary posted on Discord accurately stated what the European service told the CIA. The Post agreed to withhold the name of the European country as well as some aspects of the suspected plan at the request of government officials, who said exposing the information would threaten sources and operations. Ukrainian officials, who have previously denied the country was involved in the Nord Stream attack, did not respond to requests for comment. Allegedly, Biden and the CIA wouldn’t comment on the report. The CIA probably wrote it. MISSION IMPOSSIBLE Jordan Schachtel traced the trip required for Ukraine’s navy to sail from the war-torn Port of Odesa to the areas where the Nord Stream pipeline was sabotaged. If they made the ten thousand-mile journey, they would have been spotted. Mr. Schachtel calls it Mission Impossible. The CIA thinks we’re stupid. These guys at the CIA are unbelievable. No one believes them anymore. Not even Congressmen believe them. Even Hank Johnson, who thought too many soldiers on Guam would topple it, doesn’t believe them.

