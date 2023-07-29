War News: Oliver Stone’s Regrets & Russians Are Getting Our Weapons

This is a three-part story. Oliver Stone regrets his vote for Joe Biden. He didn’t say who he should have voted for, but it’s too late now. Biden is sending $400 million more of our weapons as we deplete our supplies and war with Russia is on the horizon. To make it worse, Western weapons are intercepted by Russians, criminals, terrorists, and other bad actors because there is no oversight.

OLIVER STONE MADE A MISTAKE

Hollywood movie mogul Oliver Stone joined Russell Brand on his show this week. During the discussion, he surprisingly admitted he “made a mistake” voting for Joe Biden. It was an aside as he talked about the war in Ukraine.

“This is a potential World War III,” Stone said with concern. “This is the same situation as World War I, in a sense.

“The stupidity of it because of the alliances and the fears and the built-up phobias.

“If we don’t stop this, what Biden is doing.

“I voted for him. I made a mistake thinking that he was an old man now, that he would calm down, he’d be more mellow, and so forth. “I didn’t see that at all. “I see a man, a man who maybe is not in charge of his own administration, who knows?

“But he’s going to fall down somewhere.”

“[The] position of Hungary was, from the very first moment, that this war is the failure of diplomacy, it should have never happened,” Orban stated. “For us it’s obvious that the battlefield solution does not work.” ~ Viktor Orban

BIDEN TO SEND MORE US WEAPONS TO UKRAINE THIS WEEK WITH NO OVERSIGHT

Business Insider recently reported that Ukraine is losing 4 to 5 men to advance a few hundred feet. Ukraine’s forces are coming up against minefields and “moving at a snail’s pace,” one soldier told Kyiv Post.

Then there’s the weapons problem.

Since there is no oversight of weapons, despite Rand Paul’s efforts, bad actors are intercepting them.

According to multiple Defense Department inspector general reports, the weapons sent to Ukraine are intercepted by Russians, criminal gangs, and other bad actors like terrorists. This is the same oversight the US provided in Afghanistan.

Ukraine’s security service last year disrupted at least some weapon-steal plots, including one by a group of arms traffickers, another by Ukrainian criminals who posed as members of a humanitarian aid organization, and yet another by a criminal group run by an unnamed Russian official, the report states.

No Oversight, But Biden Will Send More With Money We Don’t Have

Biden will send another $400 million military package to Ukraine. It’s non-stop, and we are prolonging a war that destroys Ukraine, kills off their people, and they can’t win it.

This marks the 43rd time the US has sent weapons from its own stocks to the war-torn country.

The latest package will include more air defense munitions, artillery, Javelins, and other anti-armor weapons, 32 Stryker armored vehicles, “and other equipment to help Ukraine counter Russia’s ongoing war of aggression,” the White House said in a statement.

The package will also include Hornet drones, Hydra-70 aircraft rockets, tactical air navigation systems, and night vision and thermal imagery systems.

The ammo includes an undisclosed number of 155mm and 105mm artillery shells for howitzers, which would fill a need Pentagon leaders say Ukraine has for the success of its ongoing counter-offensive aimed at taking back Russian-occupied land.

LET’S HOPE THIS ISN’T TRUE

Ex-CIA analyst Larry Johnson: Poland plans to launch an operation. Perhaps against Belarus. To draw NATO into the fight. Because now they understand that Ukraine is losing. And it loses a lot. No longer able to maintain the image that Ukraine is winning or Ukraine is fighting… pic.twitter.com/e64FEcqDz9 — Mats Nilsson (@mazzenilsson) July 23, 2023

