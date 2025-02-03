Trump Prosecutors Were Funded by USAID & HHS

President Trump is taking down the deep state. He’s currently tearing down the USAID.

USAID and HHS-funded Trump Prosecutors

Mike Benz reports that USAID funded Trump prosecutors. This push to prosecute Trump by Alvin Bragg came from Fair and Just Prosecution. It is funded heavily by USAID and HHS.

Soros gave $14 million to the parent company, the fiscal sponsor of FJP (Fair and Just Prosecution, a nonprofit that supports and influences progressive prosecutors in the U.S.). That is nothing compared to the $27 million that USAID gave them. They’re not Soros prosecutors; they’re USAID prosecutors.”

FJP is a fiscally-sponsored project of the Tides Center. It was given additional funds by the Soros Open Society Foundations (OSF). They established a network of prosecutors whose public and private actions it directed.

The Vera Institute of Justice and its PAC received $11 million from the OSF.

The US Agency for International Development and the US Department of Health and Human Services are major funders of the Tides Center.

Donors to Tides include the Ford Foundation, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, OSF, and WK Kellogg Foundation.

The funded prosecutors are committed to a new justice system, which is founded on “fairness and equity.”

In 2018 alone, they received $19 million in US government grants. They received $33 million from the federal government since FY 2008, with $24.9 million of that since 2016. Between 2018 and 2022, they received $14.3 million of the $33 million.

The Tides Center also focuses on far-left causes such as Black Lives Matter, defunding the police, abortion, climate change, radicalism, feminist activism, and anti-semitism.

In 2017, FJP had a budget of over $2 million, and Chan Zuckerberg donated some of the funds.

Additionally, USAID paid $20 million to hit piece journalists to dig up dirt on Rudy Giuliani and use that dirt as the basis to impeach the sitting US President in 2019.

Rudy needs to sue.

Why did USAID give $27 million to the US fiscal sponsor of the group controlling Soros-funded prosecutors and telling them which American citizens and politicians to prosecute? https://t.co/nFm7wqXntQ — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) February 2, 2025

