Warrant Issued Charging Andrew Cuomo with a Misdemeanor Sex Crime – Update

















Update: Andrew Cuomo will be arrested next week. “Disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to be arrested next week and charged with a misdemeanor in the alleged groping of a former aide,” The New York Post said. “A Misdemeanor Complaint against former Governor Andrew Cuomo has been filed in Albany City Court” a spokesperson said, Fox News reported. “As this is a sex crime, a redacted complaint will be available shortly.” “My clients are enormously grateful for the courage of the women who have come forward to speak the truth about Cuomo’s misconduct,” Mariann Wang, an attorney for Cuomo accusers Alyssa McGrath and Virginia Limmiatis said. “Cuomo is being held to account as he should be, including by being forced to answer a criminal charge. We hope that all men who abuse their power by abusing women will see this and understand that there will be real consequences to their profoundly damaging behavior.”

Andrew Cuomo, the former governor of New York, was charged with a misdemeanor sex crime, according to a court spokesperson. Then the media said the warrant was issued prematurely. However, Newsmax is reporting that he was charged.

Lucian Chalfen, a spokesman for the state court system, confirmed a misdemeanor complaint against Cuomo had been filed in a “sex crime” case in Albany City Court. Further details were not immediately available.

The governor resigned in August after an investigation by the attorney general’s office found he had committed criminal sexual harassment.

While the AG’s office did not have the authority to charge him for the conduct outlined in its report, authorities in multiple counties have been investigating him since.

Cuomo has steadfastly denied wrongdoing.

An Albany Times-Union reports that there were no charges and that a warrant had been issued erroneously.

Is there evidence or don’t they need that any longer?

Cuomo is one of my least favorite persons but he shouldn’t be convicted without evidence. having a slew of women make complaints is not evidence. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if he did it and he’s a thug, but hopefully it’s not based on ‘feelings.’

