Warrant served on McCloskeys, gun taken, DA lets it leak

The St.Louis couple who guarded their home with guns as BLM rampaged through their private property was victimized again. The state government sent police Friday night with a search warrant. They left with the family’s rifle, according to KDSK. Who knows what else. That’s all that was leaked to the press.

The couple told police their attorney has their pistol.

There are no charges as yet but the warrant was allegedly to seize their guns.

Late Friday evening 5 On Your Side confirmed attorney Al Watkins was no longer representing the McCloskeys, and that attorney Joel Schwartz had taken over. Schwartz confirmed a search warrant was issued at 8 p.m. Friday night, but would not say what was taken from the home. Schwartz also said he does not know where the handgun is.

Schwartz told 5 On Your Side he does not believe charges are warranted against the McCloskeys and that he hopes to meet with St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office next week, but that there is no official appointment at this time.

In the least, they won’t let this couple have weapons.

Meanwhile, the rampaging mob that threatened to kill them, their dog, and burn their house down have suffered no repercussions. Apparently, that is justified.

The McCloskey’s had every right to defend their home when a mob showed up, breaking the gate to their community threatening them. The corrupt far-left Soros DA now let it leak that the McCloskey’s are home potentially unarmed, putting them in danger too.

Since they defended their home, the mob has shown up at their home screaming and cursing, but nothing was done about that.

Watch:

In St Louis, when you defend yourself, the local prosecutor goes after you in a disgusting abuse of power. The Missouri AG weighs in on FOX News at Night as the McCloskey family is under siege. pic.twitter.com/2OG3jj5yA7 — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 11, 2020